SPS Commerce, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 15.5% Upside Potential

SPS Commerce, Inc. which can be found using ticker (SPSC) now have 11 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $245.00 and $187.50 calculating the average target price we see $216.86. Now with the previous closing price of $187.79 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 15.5%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $189.06 and the 200 day moving average is $189.49. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 6.89B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $183.46 USD

The potential market cap would be $7,959,301,260 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 88.63, revenue per share of $16.49 and a 6.07% return on assets.

SPS Commerce, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based supply chain management services that supports retailers, grocers, distributors, suppliers and logistics firms to communicate and collaborate by simplifying how they manage and share item, order and sales data across omnichannel retail channels. The Company’s SPS Commerce cloud-based Platform offers a range of services, including Fulfillment, Analytics, and Other supply chain management products. The Fulfillment product is a full-service electronic data interchange (EDI) solution where companies can use it as a single system to manage orders and logistics from all sales channels, including wholesale, eCommerce, and marketplaces. The Analytics solution consists of data analytics applications that enable its customers to improve their visibility across their supply chains through analytics capabilities. The Company also provides several complimentary products, such as its assortment product and its community product.