Softcat PLC -.3% potential downside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Softcat PLC with ticker (LON:SCT) now has a potential downside of -.3% according to Berenberg Bank.



SCT.L



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 1,600 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Softcat PLC share price of 1,605 GBX at opening today (25/11/2024) indicates a potential downside of -.3%. Trading has ranged between 1,235 (52 week low) and 1,855 (52 week high) with an average of 318,626 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £3,210,294,258.



Softcat plc is a United Kingdom-based provider of information technology (IT) solutions and services. The Company is an IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider to the corporate and public sector markets. The Company helps commercial and public sector organizations design, procure, implement and manage their digital infrastructure. Its offers solutions, including virtual desktop and applications, supply chain operations, software licensing, security, IT asset management, lifecycle solutions, data center and private cloud, financial solutions, cloud, networking and connectivity, and others. It is engaged in designing, implementing and supporting a mix of private and public cloud, optimized for individual customer needs. It provides assessment services as well as implementing and managing solutions. It designs and implements tools and applications for business environments. The Company sells cloud computing solutions, which include Software as a Service (SaaS).







