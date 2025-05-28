Softcat Plc upgrades FY outlook after strong Q3 profit growth

Softcat plc (LON:SCT), a leading UK provider of IT infrastructure technology and services, has published its trading update for the third quarter ended 30 April 2025.

Softcat continued to perform well during the Period, delivering strong double-digit year-on-year growth in gross profit and operating profit. Growth remains broad-based across technology areas and customer segments, supported by the conversion of some larger solutions projects in the Period.

The Board is pleased with progress to date and, reflecting the contribution from larger deals, now expects low-teens growth in operating profit[1] for the full year, up from low double-digit previously.

[1] Full year operating profit adjusted to remove non-underlying items, including acquisition-related expenses such as the fair value of deferred contingent consideration, and implementation costs of the new sales system. FY2025 guidance remains on a consistent basis with that provided in previous statements.