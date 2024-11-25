Follow us on:

Smiths News PLC 54.1% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Broker Ratings
Smiths News PLC with ticker (LON:SNWS) now has a potential upside of 54.1% according to Canaccord Genuity.

Canaccord Genuity set a target price of 95 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Smiths News PLC share price of 62 GBX at opening today (25/11/2024) indicates a potential upside of 54.1%. Trading has ranged between 45 (52 week low) and 68 (52 week high) with an average of 1,453,539 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £153,548,642.

Smiths News plc is United Kingdom-based wholesaler of newspapers and magazines. The Smiths News segment include Smiths News Core, Dawson Media Direct (DMD), Instore and Other businesses. Smiths News Core is a distributor of newspapers and magazines to retailers across England and Wales. DMD supplies newspapers, magazines and inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points in the United Kingdom. Instore supplies field marketing services to retailers and suppliers across the United Kingdom. Other businesses include several ancillary businesses, which are adjacent to Smiths News. Its core services include newspaper and magazine deliveries, collecting and processing returns, managing retail ranges, and providing market insight to forecast demand and minimize waste. The Company distributes a range of print media from large general retailers to smaller independent newsagents. It serves approximately 24,000 retailers from superstores to corner shops.



