Smart Sand – Consensus Indicates Potential 69.8% Upside

Smart Sand with ticker code (SND) now have 2 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3 and 2.5 calculating the mean target price we have $2.75. Now with the previous closing price of $1.62 this indicates there is a potential upside of 69.8%. The day 50 moving average is $1.88 and the 200 moving average now moves to $1.93. The market cap for the company is $76m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.smartsand.com

The potential market cap would be $128m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Smart Sand, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite storage solution. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, oilfield service companies, and industrial manufacturers. As of December 31, 2022, it had approximately 247 million tons of proven and probable recoverable sand reserves. Smart Sand was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.