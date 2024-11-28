Follow us on:

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. Share Price Target '$153.89', now 1.6% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings
SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. which can be found using ticker (SITE) now have 9 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘none’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $185.00 and $120.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $153.89. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $151.46 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 1.6%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $146.30 and the 200 day MA is $148.88. The company has a market capitalization of 6.90B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $152.92 USD

The potential market cap would be $7,010,538,262 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 49.33, revenue per share of $99.32 and a 4.52% return on assets.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is a national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals specialized in the design, installation, and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses, and other outdoor spaces. It offers a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units (SKUs), including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, hardscapes (including pavers, natural stone, and blocks), landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The Company’s consultative services include assistance with irrigation network design, commercial project planning, generation of sales leads, business operations, and product support services, as well as a series of technical and business management seminars. Its fertilizer and other products include fertilizer, grass seed, and ice-melted products.

