Sirius Real Estate Ltd 46.2% potential upside indicated by Jefferies

Sirius Real Estate Ltd with ticker (LON:SRE) now has a potential upside of 46.2% according to Jefferies.



Jefferies set a target price of 115 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Sirius Real Estate Ltd share price of 79 GBX at opening today (20/12/2024) indicates a potential upside of 46.2%. Trading has ranged between 77 (52 week low) and 102 (52 week high) with an average of 5,219,181 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,186,610,977.



Sirius Real Estate Limited is a property company that owns and operates branded business and industrial parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany and the United Kingdom. Its portfolio consists of approximately 145 assets. The Company operates through two segments: Germany and the UK. Its Germany segment focuses on seven cities: Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Cologne, Munich, Stuttgart, and other. Its Germany property include traditional business parks, modern business parks, and office buildings. The Company’s UK sites operate under the BizSpace brand. BizSpace provides a range of workshops and small industrial units for businesses needing space for light industrial work, such as manufacturing, repairing, and packing, or warehouse space to store stock. BizSpace caters to the office needs of SMEs, ranging from small units to larger units. BizSpace’s mixed sites combines workshop space and office space on site.







