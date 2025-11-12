Shaftesbury Capital Plc Executive Director Michelle McGrath to step down

Shaftesbury Capital plc (LON:SHC) has announced that Michelle McGrath, Executive Director, will be stepping down from her role to pursue other opportunities.

Michelle joined the business in 2014 and has undertaken a number of significant initiatives and senior leadership roles across the Company. She has played an important part in shaping the Company’s real estate strategy and, following the merger, in positioning the combined portfolio for long-term growth.

Michelle will remain with the Company until the end of the year to enable an orderly transition of her responsibilities.

Ian Hawksworth, Shaftesbury Capital Chief Executive, said: “Michelle has made an outstanding contribution to the Company since joining in 2014. Her strategic insight and market expertise have been instrumental in shaping the business and driving long-term value. On behalf of the Board and all of us at Shaftesbury Capital, I want to thank Michelle for her leadership and wish her every success for the future.”

Michelle McGrath, Executive Director, said: “It has been a privilege to help shape such an iconic London portfolio since joining in 2014, and to play my part in the Company’s performance and transformation into one of London’s leading REITs. I would like to thank everyone during my time here, especially Ian, and wish the Company and its exceptional team continued success in the years ahead.”