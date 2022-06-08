Severn Trent AGM to be held on Thursday 7 July 2022

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) has announced that it has today published its 2022 Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting.

Copies of the following documents have been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority’s Electronic Submission Service and may shortly be viewed on the National Storage Mechanism at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

· Annual Report and Accounts 2022;

· Notice of AGM; and

· Form of Proxy.

The 2022 Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of AGM are available on the Severn Trent Plc website at www.severntrent.com.

Our 2022 Annual General Meeting is to be held on Thursday, 7 July 2022 at 11.00am at the Severn Trent Academy, Hawksley Park, St. Martins Road, Finham, Coventry, CV3 6PR.

Following the success of last year’s AGM, shareholders will be able to follow the business of the meeting by virtual means again this year. Those joining virtually will be able to log into a live webcast and pose questions to the Board in real time.

Shareholders are also able to submit questions in writing through our website in advance of the AGM. In accordance with corporate governance best practice, the Board will seek to respond to questions received through the website by close of business on Monday, 27 June 2022 on or before Friday, 1 July 2022, ahead of the proxy voting deadline on Tuesday, 5 July 2022. Questions received and the Company’s responses will be published on the Company’s website severntrent.com/shareholder-centre/annualgeneral-meetings/.

The Annual Report and Accounts 2022 for Severn Trent Water Limited will be available to view on Severn Trent Water’s website in July at www.stwater.co.uk.

The Appendix to this announcement contains additional information for the purposes of compliance with the Disclosure and Transparency Rules and should be read together with the Preliminary Results Announcement issued on 25 May 2022 in respect of the financial year ended 31 March 2022 which included, inter alia, a condensed set of the Company’s financial statements and extracts from the management report. Together these constitute the information required by DTR 6.3.5 to be communicated to media in full unedited text. This announcement should be read in conjunction with and is not a substitute for reading the full Annual Report and Accounts 2022.

The responsibility statement set out in the Appendix is repeated here solely for the purpose of complying with DTR 6.3.5. The responsibility statement relates to and is extracted from page 153 of the Annual Report and Accounts 2022. Responsibility is for the full Annual Report and Accounts 2022 not the extracted information presented in this announcement and the Preliminary Results Announcement.

Appendix

Directors’ responsibility statement

The Directors are responsible for preparing the Annual Report and the financial statements in accordance with applicable law and regulations. Company law requires the Directors to prepare financial statements for each financial year. Under that law the Directors are required to prepare the Group financial statements in accordance with United Kingdom adopted International Financial Reporting Standards (‘IFRSs’), and have elected to prepare the Company financial statements in accordance with United Kingdom Generally Accepted Practice (United Kingdom Accounting Standards and applicable law) including FRS 101 Reduced Disclosure Framework.

Under company law the Directors must not approve the Annual Report and financial statements unless they are satisfied that they give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company and of the profit or loss of the Company for the year.

In preparing the parent company financial statements, the Directors are required to:

· Select suitable accounting policies and then apply them consistently;

· Make judgements and accounting estimates that are reasonable and prudent;

· State whether applicable UK Accounting Standards have been followed, subject to any material departures disclosed and explained in the financial statements; and

· Prepare the financial statements on the Going Concern basis unless it is inappropriate to presume that the Company will continue in business.

In preparing the Group financial statements, International Accounting Standard 1 requires that Directors:

· Properly select and apply accounting policies;

· Present information, including accounting policies, in a manner that provides relevant, reliable, comparable and understandable information;

· Provide additional disclosures when compliance with the specific requirements in IFRSs are insufficient to enable users to understand the impact of particular transactions, other events and conditions on the entity’s financial position and financial performance; and

· Make an assessment of the Company’s ability to continue as a Going Concern.

The Directors are responsible for keeping adequate accounting records that are sufficient to show and explain the Company’s transactions and disclose with reasonable accuracy at any time the financial position of the Company and enable them to ensure that the financial statements comply with the Companies Act 2006.

They are also responsible for safeguarding the assets of the Company and hence for taking reasonable steps for the prevention and detection of fraud and other irregularities.

The Directors are responsible for the maintenance and integrity of the corporate and financial information included on the Company’s website. Legislation in the UK governing the preparation and dissemination of financial statements may differ from legislation in other jurisdictions.

Each of the Directors confirm that to the best of their knowledge:

· The financial statements, prepared in accordance with the relevant financial reporting framework, give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the Company and the undertakings included in the consolidation taken as a whole;

· The Strategic Report includes a fair review of the development and performance of the business and the position of the Company and the undertakings included in the consolidations taken as a whole, together with a description of the principal risks and uncertainties that they face; and

· The Annual Report and financial statements, taken as a whole, are fair, balanced and understandable and provide the information necessary for shareholders to assess Severn Trent’s position and performance, business model and strategy.