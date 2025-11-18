Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Settlement clears the way for Firering to raise its Limeco stake

Firering Strategic Minerals plc

Firering Strategic Minerals has secured a US$1 million settlement from Skylark Minerals, a subsidiary of Ricca Resources, as part of a binding agreement that brings a previously contested claim to a close. In addition to this direct cash payment, Firering is also set to benefit from a distribution of proceeds from the sale of a Ricca asset, in which Firering holds a 10.6% stake. This combined capital is being directed toward increasing its holding in Limeco Resources, a Zambian quicklime producer in which Firering already holds around 30.7%.

With the third tranche of Firering’s Limeco option priced at US$750,000 and due by the end of January 2026, the immediate funding removes a key barrier and supports execution of the company’s stated strategy. Once the tranche is complete, Firering’s stake in Limeco will rise to approximately 36.2%, with the potential to reach up to 45% of all remaining option tranches are exercised.

The settlement also improves Firering’s balance sheet position. The company has secured liquidity that can be directly deployed into a value-accretive asset. It removes an element of financial overhang and allows management to focus on project delivery rather than legacy disputes.

Firering Strategic Minerals plc (LON:FRG) is an emerging quicklime producer and critical minerals explorer, with operations in Zambia and West Africa.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Firering Strategic Minerals plc

Settlement clears the way for Firering to raise its Limeco stake

Firering unlocks US$1 million in funding to increase its Limeco stake, taking a clearer step towards industrial production in Zambia.
Firering Strategic Minerals

Firering Strategic Minerals Secures Settlement Funds to Boost Limeco Option – Shard Capital

Firering secures $1 million cash settlement and Ricca distribution proceeds to fund Limeco option, increasing its stake to 36.2% with further upside potential.

Firering Strategic Minerals $1M Ricca Settlement Injects Momentum into Lithium Strategy (Video)

Firering Strategic Minerals has received a $1 million payment from Ricca after its JV exit. Vassilios Carellas explains the next steps in this investor update.
Firering Strategic Minerals

Firering Strategic Minerals receives US$1m Ricca settlement to boost Limeco stake

Firering Strategic Minerals has agreed a US$1m cash settlement from Skylark Minerals to resolve all outstanding debts owed by Ricca Resources.
Firering Strategic Minerals plc

A Zambian lime producer meeting industrial-grade standards at scale

Limeco Resources is producing export-grade Quick Lime from Lusaka with cleaner technology and a direct line into regional industrial markets.
Firering Strategic Minerals plc

The material every gold miner now depends on

A core industrial input is reshaping the cost structure and compliance strategy of modern gold mining.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple