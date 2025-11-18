Settlement clears the way for Firering to raise its Limeco stake

Firering Strategic Minerals has secured a US$1 million settlement from Skylark Minerals, a subsidiary of Ricca Resources, as part of a binding agreement that brings a previously contested claim to a close. In addition to this direct cash payment, Firering is also set to benefit from a distribution of proceeds from the sale of a Ricca asset, in which Firering holds a 10.6% stake. This combined capital is being directed toward increasing its holding in Limeco Resources, a Zambian quicklime producer in which Firering already holds around 30.7%.

With the third tranche of Firering’s Limeco option priced at US$750,000 and due by the end of January 2026, the immediate funding removes a key barrier and supports execution of the company’s stated strategy. Once the tranche is complete, Firering’s stake in Limeco will rise to approximately 36.2%, with the potential to reach up to 45% of all remaining option tranches are exercised.

The settlement also improves Firering’s balance sheet position. The company has secured liquidity that can be directly deployed into a value-accretive asset. It removes an element of financial overhang and allows management to focus on project delivery rather than legacy disputes.

