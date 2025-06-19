Follow us on:

ServiceTitan, Inc. (TTAN) Stock Analysis: A 26.6% Revenue Growth Drives an 18.12% Potential Upside

Broker Ratings

ServiceTitan, Inc. (TTAN), a formidable player in the technology sector, is making waves in the software application industry with a robust cloud-based platform that serves a myriad of trade industries. With a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, ServiceTitan is cementing its position as an essential tool for contractors across the United States and Canada.

The company’s stock is currently priced at $105.64, sitting nearly perfectly on its 200-day moving average of $104.43, yet trailing below its 50-day moving average of $114.67. This positioning, coupled with a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 57.43, suggests the stock is neutrally poised, neither overbought nor oversold.

Analysts are bullish on ServiceTitan, as evidenced by 11 buy ratings against four hold ratings. With no sell ratings on record, the sentiment is overwhelmingly positive. The average target price of $124.78 implies a significant potential upside of 18.12% from the current trading price. The target price range extends from $100.00 to $145.00, reflecting confidence in the company’s growth trajectory.

ServiceTitan’s valuation metrics present an intriguing narrative. The company does not currently report a trailing P/E ratio, and its forward P/E stands at a lofty 141.05, indicating high expectations for future earnings growth. However, the absence of a PEG ratio and price-to-book or price-to-sales ratios suggests that investors should exercise diligence in examining the company’s financial health and strategic plans.

The standout figure in ServiceTitan’s financials is the impressive revenue growth rate of 26.60%, signaling robust demand for its offerings. Despite this, the company faces challenges with its earnings per share (EPS) at -3.72 and a return on equity (ROE) of -17.61%, indicative of ongoing investments in growth and scaling operations.

ServiceTitan operates in diverse sectors, offering platforms like ServiceTitan for contractors, FieldRoutes for pest control, and Aspire for landscape and cleaning industries, among others. These offerings are complemented by FinTech products that include payment processing and third-party financing solutions. This broad spectrum of services positions ServiceTitan as a versatile player capable of capitalizing on multiple industry verticals.

The company, headquartered in Glendale, California, continues to innovate and expand its reach, despite not offering dividends. This decision reflects a strategy focused on reinvestment into business growth, which is critical for tech companies aiming to expand their market share.

For investors, ServiceTitan presents a compelling opportunity with its expansive industry reach and substantial revenue growth. While the high forward P/E ratio demands careful consideration, the analyst ratings and revenue momentum provide a positive outlook. As ServiceTitan continues to enhance its platform and services, it remains a stock to watch for those interested in the intersection of technology and traditional trades.

