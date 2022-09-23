Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Serinus Energy analyst Arden awaiting further news with keen interest (LON:SENX)

Serinus Energy

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENXis the topic of conversation when Arden Partners Head of Research Dan Slater caught up with DirectorsTalk Managing Director Darren Turgel for an exclusive interview.

Q1: Serinus Energy has announced that the drilling of the Moftinu Nord-1 exploration well in Romania commenced on 19 September 2022, what does this mean for investors?

A1: Moftinu Nord-1 represents another opportunity to discover new gas resources on the Satu Mare block in Romania, and potentially tie these in for production to the company’s existing Moftinu gas plant. If this is achieved, it could represent a material increase to Serinus production, at a time of very high European gas prices, which would boost company cash flows. 

Q2: How do you view the outlook for the group?

A2: Serinus Energy is currently executing an extensive work programme across its Romania and Tunisia portfolio. This includes the current Moftinu Nord-1 well in Romania, a potential further Romania exploration well, and a programme in Tunisia to install an ESP in one well and work over another. All of the elements of this work programme have the potential to add to company production, while also providing catalysts for the stock. We await further news with keen interest.

You might also enjoy reading  Serinus Energy commences drilling of the Moftinu Nord-1 exploration well
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for: Serinus Energy

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for: Serinus Energy

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.