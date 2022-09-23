Serinus Energy analyst Arden awaiting further news with keen interest (LON:SENX)

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX) is the topic of conversation when Arden Partners Head of Research Dan Slater caught up with DirectorsTalk Managing Director Darren Turgel for an exclusive interview.

Q1: Serinus Energy has announced that the drilling of the Moftinu Nord-1 exploration well in Romania commenced on 19 September 2022, what does this mean for investors?

A1: Moftinu Nord-1 represents another opportunity to discover new gas resources on the Satu Mare block in Romania, and potentially tie these in for production to the company’s existing Moftinu gas plant. If this is achieved, it could represent a material increase to Serinus production, at a time of very high European gas prices, which would boost company cash flows.

Q2: How do you view the outlook for the group?

A2: Serinus Energy is currently executing an extensive work programme across its Romania and Tunisia portfolio. This includes the current Moftinu Nord-1 well in Romania, a potential further Romania exploration well, and a programme in Tunisia to install an ESP in one well and work over another. All of the elements of this work programme have the potential to add to company production, while also providing catalysts for the stock. We await further news with keen interest.