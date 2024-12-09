Selective Insurance Group, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 3.4% Upside Potential

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. which can be found using ticker (SIGI) have now 7 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $105.00 and $95.00 calculating the mean target price we have $102.57. Given that the stocks previous close was at $99.20 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 3.4%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $95.95 while the 200 day moving average is $95.82. The market cap for the company is 6.00B. The stock price is currently at: $98.73 USD

The potential market cap would be $6,206,183,502 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 26.54, revenue per share of $77.53 and a 1.63% return on assets.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. is a holding company that owns and operates property and casualty insurance subsidiaries that sell products and services in the United States. Its segments include Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. Standard Commercial Lines segment, which consists of property and casualty insurance products and services provided in the standard marketplace to commercial enterprises, businesses, non-profit organizations, and government agencies. Standard Personal Lines segment, which consists of insurance products and services, including flood insurance coverage sold through the Write Your Own (WYO) program of the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). E&S Lines segment, which consists of insurance products and services provided to customers who are unable to obtain coverage in the standard marketplace. The Investment segment invests insurance premiums, as well as amounts generated through its capital management strategies.