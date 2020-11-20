SEGRO receives approval for secondary listing of shares on Euronext Paris

SEGRO plc (LON:SGRO) has announced that it has applied and received approval for the admission of its entire issued share capital to listing and trading on Euronext Paris. Admission is expected to take place on or about 24 November 2020.

The Shares will be traded under the Euronext ticker symbol “SGRO” and ISIN code GB00B5ZN1N88.

The Secondary Listing reflects the growth and importance to the Company of its Continental European investor base and operations. It manages a €6.2 billion portfolio in Continental Europe and the Secondary Listing will ensure that SEGRO can maintain an optimum and efficient holding structure in respect of these assets following the end of the Brexit transition period on 31 December 2020.

The Company will not issue any new shares or any other securities in connection with the Secondary Listing and the Shares will remain listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and tradable on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

A copy of the summary document relating to the Secondary Listing will be made available in electronic form on the Company’s website (https://www.segro.com/summary-document) later today.