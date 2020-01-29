Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust appoints Numis Securities Limited as Joint Corporate Broker

Following a tender process, the Board of Directors of Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LON:SMT) has today announced it has appointed Numis Securities Limited as joint Corporate Broker to the Company with immediate effect. Numis will work alongside Scottish Mortgage’s existing Corporate Broker, Jefferies International Limited.

Fiona McBain, Chair of Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, says:

“The scale of Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC and its position within the top 100 companies in the UK market, continue to render it appropriate for the Company to retain two Corporate Brokers. The Board is pleased to announce that it has appointed Numis Securities Limited to act as joint broker to the Company alongside Jefferies International Limited.

The Board wishes to thank Jefferies for taking a leading role in the provision of Corporate Broking services to the Company throughout the period of the tender process.”