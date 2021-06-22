Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Sativa Wellness Group announces the opening of its 40th clinic and listing on Patient Access

Sativa Wellness Group

Sativa Wellness Group Inc. (AQSE:SWEL) has announced that today it will open its 40th clinic, and that it is also expected to list shortly through Patient Access. Travel restrictions keep revenues flowing into the Group, through the clinic network, as the clinics service the high level of demand for business travelers going to Amber list countries. Sativa has also introduced blood testing for COVID-19 immune response through some of the clinics.  The listing approval on Patient Access, a National Health Service numbering 12 million registered users, is expected to boost customer numbers even further.

Geremy Thomas, Sativa Wellness Group Executive Chairman, says; “Q2 revenues are very strong. Sativa has much to look forward to as restricted international travel remains reliant on PCR testing and  blood testing for vaccine validation comes on stream” 

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Sativa Wellness Group inc

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Sativa Wellness Group inc

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.