Sativa Wellness Group announces the opening of its 40th clinic and listing on Patient Access

Sativa Wellness Group Inc. (AQSE:SWEL) has announced that today it will open its 40th clinic, and that it is also expected to list shortly through Patient Access. Travel restrictions keep revenues flowing into the Group, through the clinic network, as the clinics service the high level of demand for business travelers going to Amber list countries. Sativa has also introduced blood testing for COVID-19 immune response through some of the clinics. The listing approval on Patient Access, a National Health Service numbering 12 million registered users, is expected to boost customer numbers even further.

Geremy Thomas, Sativa Wellness Group Executive Chairman, says; “Q2 revenues are very strong. Sativa has much to look forward to as restricted international travel remains reliant on PCR testing and blood testing for vaccine validation comes on stream”