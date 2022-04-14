Sainsbury’s appoints Jo Bertram as a Non-Executive Director and member of the CR&S Committee

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) has announced that Jo Bertram will join the Board as a Non-Executive Director and member of the CR&S Committee following the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 7 July 2022.

Jo Bertram is currently Managing Director, Business & Wholesale, at Virgin Media O2 and prior to this held senior Director and Strategy roles at O2. Between 2013 and 2017 she held the position of Regional General Manager, Northern Europe at Uber. Jo has previously worked at McKinsey and Accenture and holds an MBA from INSEAD.

Dame Susan Rice has notified the Board that she will step down at Sainsbury’s AGM on 7 July after nine years’ service. The Board has appointed Brian Cassin, who has been a member of the J Sainsbury plc Board since April 2016, to succeed Susan as Senior Independent Director. With effect from 7 July 2022, Jo Harlow will become Chair of the Remuneration Committee and Keith Weed will be appointed Chair of the CR&S Committee.

Commenting on the appointment of Jo Bertram, Martin Scicluna, Chairman of Sainsbury’s, said: “I am delighted to welcome Jo Bertram as a Non-Executive Director. She is a highly talented strategic business leader whose broad experience in technology-led sectors will bring fresh perspective to the Board. She has worked in growing, hi-tech sectors and I am confident this will benefit our customers as we explore new ways to use digital solutions to make shopping easy and convenient. She has significant experience leading transformation and change and this will be highly relevant to Sainsbury’s as we continue to adapt at pace to put food back at the heart of what we do.”

Jo Bertram said: “Working in fast-paced, agile environments is something I enjoy so I am very pleased to be joining Sainsbury’s at such an exciting time. The Sainsbury’s brand is one I have always admired, and I look forward to bringing my experience to the business and working together with the Board to help drive forward the company’s digital and transformation agenda.”

Commenting on Dame Susan Rice stepping down, Martin Scicluna added: “I would like to thank Susan for her commitment and dedication to Sainsbury’s. Throughout her time with us she has been steadfast in doing the right thing for our customers and colleagues. As Chair of the Remuneration Committee Susan has played a vital role in ensuring our approach to pay reflects our culture and values at all levels of the organisation. She has been a great support to me and I wish her all the very best in her future endeavours.”

The appointment of Jo Bertram as Non-Executive Director will be subject to shareholder approval along with the re-election of all other Directors at the AGM. No further information is required to be disclosed under 9.6.13R of the UK Listing Rules.