Safestore reports Q4 revenue growth and strong contribution from new stores

Safestore Holdings plc

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE) has announced its fourth quarter trading update for the period 1 August 2025 to 31 October 2025

Continued growth across LFL stores in all markets supported by strong contribution from new stores

Key Measures – TotalQ4 1Q4ChangeChange YTDYTDChangeChange
 20252024 CER 2 20252024 CER
Group
Revenue (£’m)62.057.97.1%6.1%234.3223.44.9%5.0%
Closing Occupancy (million sq ft) 36.676.414.0%6.676.414.0%
Closing Occupancy (% of CLA)78.1%78.0%0.1ppt78.1%78.0%0.1ppt
MLA (million sq ft) 49.288.598.0%9.288.598.0%
CLA (million sq ft) 58.548.223.9%8.548.223.9%
Average Storage Rate (£)30.8429.644.0%3.1%30.2029.851.2%1.3%
REVPAF (£) 628.8528.172.4%1.5%27.4727.77(1.1%)(1.0%)
Key Measures – Like-For-Like 7Q4Q4 Change YTDYTD Change
 20252024 CER 20252024 CER
Group
Revenue (£’m)59.457.53.3%228.7221.93.1%
Closing Occupancy (million sq ft)6.336.34(0.1%)6.336.34(0.1%)
Closing Occupancy (% of CLA)81.2%80.0%1.2ppt81.2%80.0%1.2ppt
Average Occupancy (million sq ft)6.416.390.4%6.316.231.3%
CLA (million sq ft)7.807.92(1.6%)7.807.92(1.6%)
Average Storage Rate (£)31.1729.774.7%30.5829.902.3%
REVPAF (£)30.2128.914.5%28.9328.122.9%

Highlights: Q4 2025

·     Group revenue for the quarter in CER increased 6.1% year-on-year with positive contributions from both LFL and new stores across all markets

·     Like-for-like Group revenue for the quarter in CER up 3.3%

·     Like-for-like UK revenue for the quarter up 3.4%, continuing our improving quarter to quarter trajectory with

o  robust demand from domestic customers (with increase in occupied space for units < 250 sq ft)

o  rate improvements supported by the positive impact from unit partitioning (with temporary reduction in CLA as space held for conversion)

·     Like-for-like Paris revenue for the quarter up 2.0% driven by increased occupancy levels

·     Like-for-like Expansion Markets8 revenue for the quarter up 4.9% with continued growth from both occupancy and rate partially offset by impact of phasing of German JV development fee income. Total revenue for expansion markets up 20.8% supported by new openings

·     Like-for-like closing occupancy at 81.2% of CLA (FY 2024: 80.0%)

·     Recently opened stores performing well, supporting Group revenue growth

·     As at the announcement date, four new stores have opened since Q3 2025. We opened 98,900 sq ft in Paris across the two sites of La Défense and Noisy-le-Grand in Q4 2025. Following year end we opened a further 120,500 sq ft across another two sites, in London – Wembley and in Paris – Colombes, in November 2025. The remaining development pipeline remains on track

Frederic Vecchioli, Safestore Holdings plc Chief Executive Officer, commented:

 “We are encouraged by our continued momentum across the business with growth in all markets, driven by both LFL stores and our new store opening programme. In particular, we have seen a continuation of the improving trajectory in UK performance driven by robust domestic customer demand and the benefits from our space partitioning programme.

With the opening of four new stores taking our portfolio MLA to 9.3 million sq ft, our development programme has added 0.7 million sq ft of new MLA in the FY 2025 financial year, and a further 0.1 million sq ft so far in FY 2026, with the remaining pipeline totalling 1.0 million sq ft on track.

We will announce our full year results on 15 January 2026 and continue to expect to deliver in line with EPS consensus expectations9 for FY 2025.”

Trading Performance

Total Group

Revenue (millions)Q4Q4ChangeChangeYTDYTDChangeChange 
 20252024 CER 20252024 CER  
Group (GBP)£62.0£57.97.1%6.1%£234.3£223.44.9%5.0% 
UK (GBP)£43.8£41.84.9%£167.5£162.13.3% 
Paris (EUR)€13.7€13.23.9%€52.6€51.32.5% 
Expansion markets (EUR)€7.2€6.020.8%€26.2€20.627.0% 
 
Average RateQ4Q4ChangeChangeYTDYTDChangeChange 
 (per sq ft)20252024 CER 20252024 CER  
Group (GBP)£30.84£29.644.0%3.1%£30.20£29.851.2%1.3% 
UK (GBP)£31.55£29.646.4%£30.68£29.942.5% 
Paris (EUR)€41.31€43.17(4.3%)€41.81€42.28(1.1%) 
Expansion markets (EUR)€24.23€23.871.5%€24.30€23.284.4% 
 
REVPAF (per sq ft)Q4Q4ChangeChangeYTDYTDChangeChange 
 20252024 CER 20252024 CER  
Group (GBP)£28.85£28.172.4%1.5%£27.47£27.77(1.1%)(1.0%) 
UK (GBP)£30.77£29.384.7%£29.24£28.851.3% 
Paris (EUR)€37.61€39.27(4.2%)€37.33€39.13(4.6%) 
Expansion markets (EUR)€19.99€20.02(0.1%)€18.79€18.481.7% 
 
Closing OccupancyQ4Q4Change YTDYTDChange  
 (million sq ft)20252024  20252024   
Group6.676.414.0%6.676.414.0% 
UK4.524.54(0.4%)4.524.54(0.4%) 
Paris1.191.098.4%1.191.098.4% 
Expansion markets0.960.7823.4%0.960.7823.4% 
 
Closing OccupancyQ4Q4Change YTDYTDChange  
 (% of CLA)20252024  20252024   
Group78.1%78.0%0.1ppt78.1%78.0%0.1ppt 
UK79.9%79.6%0.3ppt79.9%79.6%0.3ppt 
Paris81.2%81.9%(0.7ppt)81.2%81.9%(0.7ppt) 
Expansion markets67.3%65.5%1.8.ppt67.3%65.5%1.8.ppt 
 
CLA (million sq ft)Q4Q4Change YTDYTDChange  
 20252024  20252024   
Group8.548.223.9%8.548.223.9% 
UK5.665.70(0.8%)5.665.70(0.8%) 
Paris1.461.349.3%1.461.349.3% 
Expansion markets1.421.1920.1%1.421.1920.1% 
  Like-for-like  
 
Revenue (millions)Q4Q4Change YTDYTDChange 
 20252024  20252024  
Group (GBP at CER)£59.4£57.53.3%£228.7£221.93.1%
UK (GBP)£42.9£41.53.4%£164.8£161.02.4%
Paris (EUR)€13.4€13.22.0%€51.9€51.21.3%
Expansion markets (EUR)€6.1€5.84.9%€23.0€20.313.5%
Average RateQ4Q4Change YTDYTDChange 
 (per sq ft)20252024  20252024  
Group (GBP at CER)£31.17£29.774.7%£30.58£29.902.3%
UK (GBP)£31.63£29.686.6%£30.71£29.952.5%
Paris (EUR)€42.58€43.34(1.8%)€42.51€42.330.4%
Expansion markets (EUR)€25.82€24.206.7%€25.29€23.447.9%
REVPAF (per sq ft)Q4Q4Change YTDYTDChange 
 20252024  20252024  
Group (GBP at CER)£30.21£28.914.5%£28.93£28.122.9%
UK (GBP)£31.06£29.505.3%£29.56£28.772.8%
Paris (EUR)€40.39€39.871.3%€39.04€39.39(0.9%)
Expansion markets (EUR)€24.31€23.065.5%€23.00€20.3812.9%
Closing OccupancyQ4Q4Change YTDYTDChange 
 (million sq ft)20252024  20252024  
Group6.336.34(0.1%)6.336.34(0.1%)
UK4.434.51(1.8%)4.434.51(1.8%)
Paris1.121.093.2%1.121.093.2%
Expansion markets0.790.745.8%0.790.745.8%
Closing OccupancyQ4Q4Change YTDYTDChange 
 (% of CLA)20252024  20252024  
Group81.2%80.0%1.2ppt81.2%80.0%1.2ppt
UK80.6%80.3%0.3ppt80.6%80.3%0.3ppt
Paris84.8%82.7%2.1ppt84.8%82.7%2.1ppt
Expansion markets79.7%74.4%5.3ppt79.7%74.4%5.3ppt
CLA (million sq ft)Q4Q4Change YTDYTDChange 
 20252024  20252024  
Group7.807.92(1.6%)7.807.92(1.6%)
UK5.495.61(2.1%)5.495.61(2.1%)
Paris1.321.310.6%1.321.310.6%
Expansion markets0.991.00(1.2%)0.991.00(1.2%)

Ends

1 – Q4 2025 is the quarter ended 31 October 2025

2 – CER is Constant Exchange Rate (Euro denominated results for the current period have been retranslated at the exchange rate effective for the comparative period.  Euro denominated results for the comparative period are translated at the exchange rates effective in that period.  This is performed in order to present the reported results for the current period on a more comparable basis)

3 – Occupancy excludes offices but includes bulk tenancy

4 – MLA is Maximum Lettable Area. Measured in square feet (“sq ft”)

5 – CLA is Current Lettable Area excludes from MLA space not yet fitted out, space held as part of the partitioning programme, and space which is operationally unavailable. Measured in square feet (“sq ft”)

6 – Revenue per Available Square Foot (“REVPAF”) is an alternate performance measure used by the business and is considered by management as the best KPI of economic performance of a mature self-storage asset as it is the net outcome of the occupancy/rate mix plus ancillary sales. It is calculated by dividing revenue for the period by weighted average available square feet for the same period

7 – Like‐for‐like (“LFL”) information includes only those stores which have been open throughout both the current and prior financial years, with adjustments made to remove the impact of new and closed stores, as well as corporate transactions

8 – Expansion Markets comprise Spain, the Netherlands and Belgium plus income earned in relation to the associate in Germany and the joint venture in Italy

9 – Based on November 2025 consensus survey with FY 2025 Adjusted Diluted EPRA EPS projection of 40.3p per share

