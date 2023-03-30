Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Sabre Insurance Group PLC -15.6% potential downside indicated by Shore Capital

Broker Ratings

Sabre Insurance Group PLC with ticker (LON:SBRE) now has a potential downside of -15.6% according to Shore Capital.



Shore Capital set a target price of 93 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Sabre Insurance Group PLC share price of 110 GBX at opening today (30/03/2023) indicates a potential downside of -15.6%. Trading has ranged between 82 (52 week low) and 243 (52 week high) with an average of 343,089 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £277,919,998.

Sabre Insurance Group plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is a provider of private car and motor insurance through a network of insurance brokers and through its own brands, such as Insure 2 Drive and Go Girl. The Company is engaged in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles. Its Go Girl brand offers car insurance primarily to women and young female drivers. Its Go Girl brand offers motor insurance to vehicles, including modified and high value cars as well as small vans in the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland. Its Insure 2 Drive brand primarily offers general insurance for motor vehicles. The Company has a network of over 1,000 insurance brokers across the United Kingdom. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, such as Binomial Group Limited, Barbados TopCo Limited, Barb intermediateCo Limited, Barb MidCo Limited, and others.



Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Forum friendly shortlink: https://1lo.co/jNZDy
    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit
    Telegram
    WhatsApp
    Pocket

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2023 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.