Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Ruffer shifts portfolio defences as traditional safe havens lose reliability

Ruffer Investment Company

The Ruffer Investment Company has adjusted its portfolio protection strategy as traditional relationships between major asset classes become less dependable. The trust’s managers argue that investors can no longer rely on historical patterns in which government bonds or the US dollar typically strengthened when equities fell.

Those relationships came under pressure in 2022, when both bonds and equities declined at the same time. The breakdown appeared again during market turbulence in April 2024, when US equities, government bonds and the dollar all fell together. Such simultaneous weakness has historically been rare and raises questions about whether conventional diversification tools will continue to function in periods of stress.

In response, the trust has introduced alternative forms of downside protection. One of the main additions is credit spread hedging, which acts as insurance against widening spreads in corporate debt markets. When investors become more cautious about credit risk, spreads typically widen, meaning these hedges can gain value during periods of financial strain.

The managers believe this area of the market has become increasingly important as private credit expands and financing linked to artificial intelligence infrastructure grows. A reassessment of credit risk in these areas could drive spread widening and provide protection for the portfolio if broader markets weaken.

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA) is a British investment company dedicated to investments in internationally listed or quoted equities or equity related securities

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Ruffer Investment Company

Ruffer shifts portfolio defences as traditional safe havens lose reliability

Ruffer is reshaping its defensive strategy, turning to credit protection and yen exposure as traditional safe havens become less reliable.
Top ISA Investing Opportunities

7 Top Investment Trust ISA Opportunities 2026

In this article, we’ve handpicked a mix of top investment trusts managed by Manulife CQS Investment Management, Ruffer LLP, Cheyne Capital, Goodhart Partners LLP, JPMorgan Asset Management and Fidelity.
Ruffer Investment Company

Why early computing insight still matters for capital allocation

A look at how early computing insight offers practical lessons for identifying structural technological change in today’s markets.
Ruffer Investment Company

Ruffer Q4 2025 update: Balancing growth and protection

Ruffer’s Q4 2025 update highlights a disciplined blend of growth and protection that produced positive returns in varied market conditions.
Ruffer Investment Company

When Politics Meets Valuation | Ruffer Investment Company

As US elections approach, Jasmine Yeo argues that investors should look beyond improving sentiment and assess whether market valuations are supported by durable economic fundamentals.
Ruffer Investment Company

Ruffer Investment Company: Equities lead January gains

Ruffer Investment Company reported a strong start to 2026, with equities driving positive performance as markets rallied on rate cuts and resilient growth.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple