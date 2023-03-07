Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

R&Q Insurance completes sale of 40% minority holding in TPM Holdings USA

R&Q Insurance Holdings

Further to the announcement of 23 February 2023, R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. (LON:RQIH), the leading non-life global specialty insurance company focusing on Program Management and Legacy Insurance businesses, has announced the completion of the sale of its 40% minority holding in the New York-based Managing General Agent TPM Holdings USA, LLC (“Tradesman”).

R&Q Insurance is a global non-life specialty insurance company. They operate two core businesses: Program Management and Legacy Insurance. Both these businesses are leaders in their respective markets.

Their approach is to deploy origination and underwriting capabilities, alongside its licensed and rated carriers in the US, EU, and the UK, to generate attractive fee returns in Program Management and Legacy Insurance.

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Forum friendly shortlink: https://1lo.co/rExig
Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2023 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.