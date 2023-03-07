R&Q Insurance completes sale of 40% minority holding in TPM Holdings USA

Further to the announcement of 23 February 2023, R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. (LON:RQIH), the leading non-life global specialty insurance company focusing on Program Management and Legacy Insurance businesses, has announced the completion of the sale of its 40% minority holding in the New York-based Managing General Agent TPM Holdings USA, LLC (“Tradesman”).

R&Q Insurance is a global non-life specialty insurance company. They operate two core businesses: Program Management and Legacy Insurance. Both these businesses are leaders in their respective markets.

Their approach is to deploy origination and underwriting capabilities, alongside its licensed and rated carriers in the US, EU, and the UK, to generate attractive fee returns in Program Management and Legacy Insurance.