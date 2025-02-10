Rotork PLC 16.8% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Rotork PLC with ticker (LON:ROR) now has a potential upside of 16.8% according to JP Morgan Cazenove.



JP Morgan Cazenove set a target price of 390 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Rotork PLC share price of 334 GBX at opening today (10/02/2025) indicates a potential upside of 16.8%. Trading has ranged between 297 (52 week low) and 363 (52 week high) with an average of 1,532,651 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £2,818,449,063.



Rotork plc is a United Kingdom-based global provider of flow control and instrumentation solutions for the industrial actuation and flow control markets. These include oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications. Its segments include Oil & Gas, Chemical, Process & Industrial and Water & Power. The Oil & Gas segment is a supplier of electric critical duty actuators and related services to the global oil and gas sector. The Chemical, Process & Industrial segment is a supplier of specialist actuators and instruments for niche applications in the broad chemical, process industry, and industrial sectors. Water & Power segment supplier of premium actuators, predominantly electric, and gearboxes for applications in the water and power generation sectors. Its products include electric actuators, pneumatic & hydraulic actuators, process control actuators, pneumatic valves & manifolds, services & support, gearboxes & accessories, and control networks.







