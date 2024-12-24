Roku, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$78.70’, now -2.3% Downside Potential

Roku, Inc. with ticker code (ROKU) now have 25 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘none’. The target price High/Low ranges between $100.00 and $50.00 calculating the mean target share price we have $78.70. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $80.59 this would imply there is a potential downside of -2.3%. The day 50 moving average is $75.53 while the 200 day moving average is $65.74. The market cap for the company is 11.44B. The current share price for the company is: $78.80 USD

The potential market cap would be $11,173,749,151 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $27.06 and a -3.1% return on assets.

Roku, Inc. is a television (TV) streaming platform in the United States, Mexico and Canada. The Company is engaged in the sale of digital advertising and related services, including demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls. It has two segments: Platform and Devices. Platform segment sells digital advertising to advertisers directly or through advertising agencies and to content publishers for their media and entertainment promotions via various campaign tools. Devices segment sells the majority of its devices in the United States through retailers and distributors, as well as through the Company’s Website. Devices revenue primarily consists of hardware, embedded software, and unspecified upgrades and updates on a when and if-available basis.