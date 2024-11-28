Robert Half Inc. Share Price Target ‘$64.70’, now -13.4% Downside Potential

Robert Half Inc. with ticker code (RHI) now have 10 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $80.00 and $53.00 with the average share target price sitting at $64.70. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $74.69 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -13.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of $69.77 and the 200 day MA is $69.02. The market cap for the company is 7.71B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $74.70 USD

The potential market cap would be $6,680,974,841 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 27.16, revenue per share of $56.96 and a 5.08% return on assets.

Robert Half International Inc. provides specialized talent solutions and business consulting services. The Company provides these services through its divisions, including Accountemps, Robert Half Finance & Accounting, OfficeTeam, Robert Half Technology, Robert Half Management Resources, Robert Half Legal, The Creative Group and Protiviti. The Company’s segments include contract talent solutions, permanent placement talent solutions, and Protiviti. The contract talent solutions and permanent placement talent solutions segments provide specialized engagement professionals and full-time personnel, respectively, for finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, administrative, and customer support roles. The Protiviti segment provides business and technology risk consulting and internal audit services. Its marketing and creative includes the provision of creative professionals in the areas of creative, digital, marketing, advertising, and public relations.