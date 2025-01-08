Robert Half Inc. Share Price Target ‘$70.10’, now .9% Upside Potential

Robert Half Inc. which can be found using ticker (RHI) have now 10 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $90.00 and $53.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $70.10. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $69.45 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of .9%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $72.65 and the 200 day moving average is $68.04. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 7.10B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $68.72 USD

The potential market cap would be $7,161,539,352 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 24.99, revenue per share of $56.96 and a 5.08% return on assets.

Robert Half International Inc. provides specialized talent solutions and business consulting services. The Company provides these services through its divisions, including Accountemps, Robert Half Finance & Accounting, OfficeTeam, Robert Half Technology, Robert Half Management Resources, Robert Half Legal, The Creative Group and Protiviti. The Company’s segments include contract talent solutions, permanent placement talent solutions, and Protiviti. The contract talent solutions and permanent placement talent solutions segments provide specialized engagement professionals and full-time personnel, respectively, for finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, administrative, and customer support roles. The Protiviti segment provides business and technology risk consulting and internal audit services. Its marketing and creative includes the provision of creative professionals in the areas of creative, digital, marketing, advertising, and public relations.