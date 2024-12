Robert Half Inc. Share Price Target ‘$68.10’, now -4.5% Downside Potential

Robert Half Inc. with ticker code (RHI) have now 10 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $90.00 and $53.00 calculating the mean target share price we have $68.10. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $71.32 this would imply there is a potential downside of -4.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $72.04 and the 200 moving average now moves to $68.51. The company has a market cap of 7.32B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $70.93 USD

The potential market cap would be $6,992,672,204 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 25.79, revenue per share of $56.96 and a 5.08% return on assets.

Robert Half International Inc. provides specialized talent solutions and business consulting services. The Company provides these services through its divisions, including Accountemps, Robert Half Finance & Accounting, OfficeTeam, Robert Half Technology, Robert Half Management Resources, Robert Half Legal, The Creative Group and Protiviti. The Company’s segments include contract talent solutions, permanent placement talent solutions, and Protiviti. The contract talent solutions and permanent placement talent solutions segments provide specialized engagement professionals and full-time personnel, respectively, for finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, administrative, and customer support roles. The Protiviti segment provides business and technology risk consulting and internal audit services. Its marketing and creative includes the provision of creative professionals in the areas of creative, digital, marketing, advertising, and public relations.