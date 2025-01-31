Follow us on:

Robert Half Inc. – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and -.4% Downside Potential

Broker Ratings

Robert Half Inc. which can be found using ticker (RHI) now have 10 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $90.00 and $53.00 calculating the average target price we see $68.90. Now with the previous closing price of $69.15 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of $72.00 while the 200 day moving average is $67.54. The market cap for the company is 6.67B. The current share price for the company is: $64.59 USD

The potential market cap would be $6,644,613,572 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 26.47, revenue per share of $56.96 and a 5.08% return on assets.

Robert Half International Inc. provides specialized talent solutions and business consulting services. The Company provides these services through its divisions, including Accountemps, Robert Half Finance & Accounting, OfficeTeam, Robert Half Technology, Robert Half Management Resources, Robert Half Legal, The Creative Group and Protiviti. The Company’s segments include contract talent solutions, permanent placement talent solutions, and Protiviti. The contract talent solutions and permanent placement talent solutions segments provide specialized engagement professionals and full-time personnel, respectively, for finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, administrative, and customer support roles. The Protiviti segment provides business and technology risk consulting and internal audit services. Its marketing and creative includes the provision of creative professionals in the areas of creative, digital, marketing, advertising, and public relations.

