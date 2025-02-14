Robert Half Inc. – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and 20.3% Upside Potential

Robert Half Inc. which can be found using ticker (RHI) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $90.00 and $53.00 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $69.65. Now with the previous closing price of $57.89 this indicates there is a potential upside of 20.3%. The 50 day MA is $69.17 while the 200 day moving average is $67.02. The company has a market cap of 6.03B. The stock price is currently at: $58.36 USD

The potential market cap would be $7,249,537,563 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 23.92, revenue per share of $56.96 and a 5.08% return on assets.

Robert Half International Inc. provides specialized talent solutions and business consulting services. The Company provides these services through its divisions, including Accountemps, Robert Half Finance & Accounting, OfficeTeam, Robert Half Technology, Robert Half Management Resources, Robert Half Legal, The Creative Group and Protiviti. The Company’s segments include contract talent solutions, permanent placement talent solutions, and Protiviti. The contract talent solutions and permanent placement talent solutions segments provide specialized engagement professionals and full-time personnel, respectively, for finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, administrative, and customer support roles. The Protiviti segment provides business and technology risk consulting and internal audit services. Its marketing and creative includes the provision of creative professionals in the areas of creative, digital, marketing, advertising, and public relations.