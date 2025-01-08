RLI Corp. Share Price Target ‘$186.60’, now 15.7% Upside Potential

RLI Corp. which can be found using ticker (RLI) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $201.00 and $175.00 and has a mean share price target at $186.60. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $161.33 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 15.7%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $168.28 and the 200 day moving average is $152.43. The market capitalization for the company is 7.16B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $156.31 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,284,238,202 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 17.18, revenue per share of $38.61 and a 5.97% return on assets.

RLI Corp. is a specialty insurance company that underwrites select property, casualty and surety products through subsidiaries, as well as insurance coverage in the specialty admitted and excess and surplus markets. The Company’s segment includes Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment consists of commercial excess and personal umbrella, general liability, commercial transportation, professional services, small commercial, executive products and other casualty. The Property segment consists of commercial property, marine and other property. The Surety segment consists of commercial, miscellaneous and contract. Its small commercial business offers property and casualty insurance coverage for small to mid-sized contractors, focused on the construction industry. It conducts operations principally through three insurance companies, including RLI Insurance Company (RLI Ins.), Mt. Hawley Insurance Company (Mt. Hawley) and Contractors Bonding and Insurance Company (CBIC).