RLI Corp. – Consensus ‘none’ rating and 3.3% Upside Potential

RLI Corp. which can be found using ticker (RLI) now have 5 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘none’. The target price High/Low ranges between $185.00 and $165.00 and has a mean target at $178.40. Now with the previous closing price of $172.77 this indicates there is a potential upside of 3.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of $165.30 while the 200 day moving average is $150.55. The company has a market capitalization of 7.86B. Currently the stock stands at: $171.60 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,119,197,907 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 18.88, revenue per share of $38.61 and a 5.97% return on assets.

RLI Corp. is a specialty insurance company that underwrites select property, casualty and surety products through subsidiaries, as well as insurance coverage in the specialty admitted and excess and surplus markets. The Company’s segment includes Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment consists of commercial excess and personal umbrella, general liability, commercial transportation, professional services, small commercial, executive products and other casualty. The Property segment consists of commercial property, marine and other property. The Surety segment consists of commercial, miscellaneous and contract. Its small commercial business offers property and casualty insurance coverage for small to mid-sized contractors, focused on the construction industry. It conducts operations principally through three insurance companies, including RLI Insurance Company (RLI Ins.), Mt. Hawley Insurance Company (Mt. Hawley) and Contractors Bonding and Insurance Company (CBIC).