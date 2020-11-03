Twitter
Rio Tinto’s David Constable to step down as a non-executive director

Iron Ore

Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) has announced that David Constable will step down as a non-executive director of Rio Tinto with effect from 31 December 2020.

Mr Constable, who has served on the Rio Tinto Board since 2017, is stepping down in order to concentrate on his new role as chief executive officer of Fluor Corporation.

Rio Tinto chairman Simon Thompson said “I would like to thank David for his considerable contribution to the Board over the years and for his wise counsel. On behalf of the Board I wish David well for the future, particularly in his new role as CEO of Fluor.”

