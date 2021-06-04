Rio Tinto appoints Ben Wyatt as a non-executive director

Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) has appointed Ben Wyatt as a non-executive director. Mr Wyatt, an Australian citizen, will join the Board on 1 September 2021.

Mr Wyatt brings extensive public policy, regulatory and international trade experience to the Board from his time as Treasurer and Aboriginal Affairs Minister in the Western Australian Government. Before entering the State Parliament in 2006, Mr Wyatt was a barrister and solicitor.

Rio Tinto chairman Simon Thompson said “I am delighted to welcome Ben to the Rio Tinto Board. With family links to the Pilbara and an impressive track record in public life, Ben’s knowledge of public policy, finance, international trade and Indigenous affairs will significantly add to the depth of knowledge on the Board at a time when we are seeking to strengthen relationships with key stakeholders in Australia and around the world.”

Mr Wyatt said “I have deep respect for the resources sector in Australia and have long been impressed with the professionalism and commitment demonstrated by Rio Tinto. I was deeply saddened and disappointed by the events at Juukan Gorge but I am convinced that Rio Tinto is committed to changing its approach to cultural heritage issues and restoring its reputation, particularly in Australia and Western Australia. I am looking forward to working with the Board in building on the momentum for change generated by the new leadership team.”

Ben Wyatt biography

Ben Wyatt’s career commenced in law, initially as a barrister and solicitor with a major national Australian law firm before joining the WA Director of Public Prosecutions. During his 15-year political career in the Western Australian Parliament, he held the ministerial portfolios of Treasury, Finance, Energy and Aboriginal Affairs. A graduate of the Royal Military College Duntroon, Mr Wyatt has a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Western Australia and a Masters of Science with Distinction from the London School of Economics. He is a non-executive director of Woodside Petroleum Ltd.

Rio Tinto confirms that there are no matters to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 9.6.13(1) – (6) of the Listing Rules of the UK Listing Authority.