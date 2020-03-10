Rio Tinto 2020 annual general meetings

Rio Tinto PLC (LON:RIO) will today issue notices for the 2020 annual general meetings of Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited. The notices will be available at riotinto.com/invest/shareholder-information/annual-general-meetings. Rio Tinto Limited’s notice of meeting will also be released to the ASX.

Rio Tinto plc will hold its 2020 annual general meeting in London on 8 April 2020 and Rio Tinto Limited will hold its 2020 annual general meeting in Brisbane, Australia on 7 May 2020.

An addendum to Rio Tinto Limited’s notice of meeting setting out the shareholder requisitioned resolutions received by the company under section 249N of the Australian Corporations Act 2001, and the board’s response and voting recommendation with respect to such resolutions, will be issued during the week commencing 16 March 2020.

