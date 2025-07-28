Revvity, Inc. (RVTY) Investor Outlook: Analysts See 16.72% Upside Potential

Revvity, Inc. (NYSE: RVTY), a prominent player in the healthcare sector, operates within the diagnostics and research industry, offering a suite of health sciences solutions. With a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, Revvity is a formidable entity in the United States, providing cutting-edge technologies and services that cater to a broad spectrum of needs, from early genetic disorder detection to innovative genomic workflows.

Currently trading at $103.67, Revvity’s stock has shown resilience within the 52-week range of $89.32 to $127.75. The modest price change of 0.02% underscores a period of relative stability as investors assess the company’s growth trajectory. Notably, Revvity’s forward P/E ratio stands at 18.75, indicating investor confidence in its future earnings potential, despite the absence of a trailing P/E ratio.

Revenue growth for Revvity is recorded at 2.30%, with an EPS of 2.42, reflecting the company’s ability to generate earnings per share. Meanwhile, the return on equity of 3.82% suggests a measured but steady return on shareholder investments. A significant highlight for investors is the company’s free cash flow of over $743 million, which provides a robust foundation for future investments and potential shareholder returns.

Dividend-seeking investors may find Revvity’s yield of 0.27% appealing, particularly given its conservative payout ratio of 11.57%, which suggests ample room for dividend growth. This aligns well with the company’s commitment to balancing reinvestment in growth with returning value to shareholders.

Analyst sentiment towards Revvity is predominantly positive, with 12 buy ratings and no sell ratings, alongside 6 hold ratings. The target price range is set between $100.00 and $162.00, with an average target price of $121.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.72% from the current trading price. This optimistic outlook is fueled by Revvity’s strategic initiatives and robust product portfolio that address critical needs in healthcare diagnostics and research.

From a technical analysis perspective, the stock’s 50-day moving average of $95.29 suggests short-term bullish momentum, while the 200-day moving average of $107.80 provides a broader lens on the stock’s performance. The RSI of 37.28 indicates the stock is nearing oversold territory, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for contrarian investors. The MACD of 0.88, with a signal line at 0.54, further supports the positive momentum narrative.

Revvity’s comprehensive offerings, spanning life sciences and diagnostics, serve a vast array of clients, including pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, laboratories, and public health authorities. This diverse customer base, coupled with the company’s innovative product lines under renowned brands like AutoDELFIA and EUROIMMUN, positions Revvity as a key player in advancing healthcare technologies.

As Revvity continues to evolve from its legacy as PerkinElmer, Inc., it leverages decades of expertise since its founding in 1937. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company’s strategic focus on health sciences solutions underscores its commitment to addressing pressing healthcare challenges worldwide.

For investors seeking exposure to a company with a solid foundation in healthcare innovation and promising growth prospects, Revvity presents a compelling opportunity. With analyst ratings supporting potential upside and a strong operational base, Revvity stands poised to deliver value in the evolving landscape of healthcare diagnostics and research.