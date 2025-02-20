Repligen Corporation Share Price Target ‘$191.00’, now 31.6% Upside Potential

Repligen Corporation with ticker code (RGEN) have now 15 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $225.00 and $160.00 calculating the average target share price we see $191.00. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $145.18 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 31.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $155.05 and the 200 moving average now moves to $146.99. The market cap for the company is 8.44B. The stock price is currently at: $150.73 USD

The potential market cap would be $11,110,185,629 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 5.38%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $11.34 and a 0.6% return on assets.

Repligen Corporation is a life sciences company, which develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that rises flexibility in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. The Company’s bioprocessing business consist of four franchises, filtration; chromatography; process analytics; and proteins. The Filtration products are used in process development and process scale production. The Chromatography franchise includes products used in downstream purification, development, and manufacturing of biological drugs. The Process Analytics products allow end-users to make in-line absorbance measurements allowing for the determination of protein concentration in filtration, chromatography formulation and fill-finish applications. The Proteins franchise is represented by its Protein A affinity ligands, which are a critical component of Protein A chromatography resins used in downstream purification of virtually all monoclonal antibody (mAb) based drugs on the market.