RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.1% Upside

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. with ticker code (RNR) have now 6 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 262 and 187 and has a mean target at $231.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at $192.57 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 20.1%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $203.29 and the 200 day MA is $166.96. The market capitalization for the company is $8,372m. Find out more information at: https://www.renre.com

The potential market cap would be $10,057m based on the market consensus.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S. multi-line reinsurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment writes various classes of products, such as directors and officers, medical malpractice, and professional indemnity; automobile and employer’s liability, casualty clash, umbrella or excess casualty, workers’ compensation, and general liability; financial and mortgage guaranty, political risk, surety, and trade credit; and accident and health, agriculture, aviation, cyber, energy, marine, satellite, and terrorism. The company distributes its products and services primarily through intermediaries. It also invests in and manages funds. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

The company has a dividend yield of 0.79% with the ex dividend date set at 14-3-2023 (DMY).