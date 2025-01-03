Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 47.8% Upside Potential

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. which can be found using ticker (REGN) now have 24 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $1,230.00 and $565.00 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $1,053.08. Now with the previous closing price of $712.33 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 47.8%. The 50 day MA is $785.73 while the 200 day moving average is $972.20. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 78.59B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $715.19 USD

The potential market cap would be $116,187,180,268 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 17.7, revenue per share of $128.69 and a 7.41% return on assets.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an integrated biotechnology company that discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. Its commercialized medicines and product candidates in development are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, pain, hematologic conditions, infectious diseases, and rare diseases. Its marketed products include EYLEA (aflibercept) Injection, Dupixent (dupilumab) Injection, Libtayo (cemiplimab) Injection, Praluent (alirocumab) Injection, REGEN-COV, Kevzara (sarilumab) Solution for Subcutaneous Injection, Evkeeza (evinacumab) Injection, Inmazeb (atoltivimab, maftivimab, and odesivimab-ebgn) Injection, ARCALYST (rilonacept) Injection for Subcutaneous Use and ZALTRAP (ziv-aflibercept) Injection for Intravenous Infusion.