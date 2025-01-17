Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 43.0% Upside Potential

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. with ticker code (REGN) have now 25 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $1,230.00 and $565.00 with the average target price sitting at $1,005.65. Given that the stocks previous close was at $703.43 this indicates there is a potential upside of 43.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $749.20 and the 200 moving average now moves to $960.76. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 76.18B. The stock price is currently at: $693.23 USD

The potential market cap would be $108,908,951,383 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 17.15, revenue per share of $128.69 and a 7.41% return on assets.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an integrated biotechnology company that discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. Its commercialized medicines and product candidates in development are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, pain, hematologic conditions, infectious diseases, and rare diseases. Its marketed products include EYLEA (aflibercept) Injection, Dupixent (dupilumab) Injection, Libtayo (cemiplimab) Injection, Praluent (alirocumab) Injection, REGEN-COV, Kevzara (sarilumab) Solution for Subcutaneous Injection, Evkeeza (evinacumab) Injection, Inmazeb (atoltivimab, maftivimab, and odesivimab-ebgn) Injection, ARCALYST (rilonacept) Injection for Subcutaneous Use and ZALTRAP (ziv-aflibercept) Injection for Intravenous Infusion. The Company also provides Expresse service assurance and CloudCheck WiFi experience management solutions.