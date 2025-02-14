Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 40.0% Upside Potential

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. with ticker code (REGN) now have 25 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $1,152.00 and $575.00 calculating the mean target price we have $929.37. Given that the stocks previous close was at $663.86 this indicates there is a potential upside of 40.0%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $712.85 and the 200 day moving average is $938.95. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 73.71B. The stock price is currently at: $674.27 USD

The potential market cap would be $103,197,160,288 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 17.57, revenue per share of $128.69 and a 7.41% return on assets.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an integrated biotechnology company that discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. Its commercialized medicines and product candidates in development are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, pain, hematologic conditions, infectious diseases, and rare diseases. Its marketed products include EYLEA (aflibercept) Injection, Dupixent (dupilumab) Injection, Libtayo (cemiplimab) Injection, Praluent (alirocumab) Injection, REGEN-COV, Kevzara (sarilumab) Solution for Subcutaneous Injection, Evkeeza (evinacumab) Injection, Inmazeb (atoltivimab, maftivimab, and odesivimab-ebgn) Injection, ARCALYST (rilonacept) Injection for Subcutaneous Use and ZALTRAP (ziv-aflibercept) Injection for Intravenous Infusion. The Company also provides Expresse service assurance and CloudCheck WiFi experience management solutions.