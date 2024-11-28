Regal Rexnord Corporation Share Price Target ‘$202.67’, now 17.9% Upside Potential

Regal Rexnord Corporation which can be found using ticker (RRX) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘strong_buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $220.00 and $190.00 and has a mean share price target at $202.67. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $171.97 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 17.9%. The day 50 moving average is $170.85 while the 200 day moving average is $160.89. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 11.24B. The stock price is currently at: $169.66 USD

The potential market cap would be $13,241,933,855 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 2.92%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 53.69, revenue per share of $93.12 and a 3.11% return on assets.

Regal Rexnord Corporation is engaged in the engineering and manufacturing of factory automation sub-systems, industrial powertrain solutions, automation and mechanical power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air-moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems. Its Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment designs, produces and services mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes and more. Its Power Efficiency Solutions segment designs and produces fractional to approximately five horsepower alternating current (AC) and direct current (DC) motors, electronic variable speed controls, fans, and blowers. Its Automation & Motion Control segment designs, produces and services conveyor products, conveying automation subsystems, aerospace components, and rotary precision motion solutions. Its Industrial Systems segment designs and produces integral motors, and alternators.