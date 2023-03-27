Redwood Trust with 15.08% dividend yield – Consensus Indicates Potential 49.7% Upside

Redwood Trust with ticker code (RWT) now have 8 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 10 and 8.5 and has a mean target at $9.13. Now with the previous closing price of $6.10 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 49.7%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $7.63 and the 200 moving average now moves to $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $728m. Visit the company website at: https://www.redwoodtrust.com

The potential market cap would be $1,090m based on the market consensus.

Redwood Trust, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio. This segment also offers derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. The Business Purpose Mortgage Banking segment operates a platform that originates and acquires business purpose loans, such as single-family rental and bridge loans for subsequent securitization, sale, or transfer into its investment portfolio. The Investment Portfolio segment invests in securities retained from residential and business purpose securitization activities, and residential and small-balance multifamily bridge loans, as well as residential mortgage-backed securities issued by third parties, Freddie Mac K-Series multifamily loan securitizations and reperforming loan securitizations, servicer advance investments, home equity investments, and other housing-related investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, it intends to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders. Redwood Trust was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, California.

The company has a dividend yield of 15.08% with the ex dividend date set at 23-3-2023 (DMY).