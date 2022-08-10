Twitter
Real Estate Investment Fund RECI August fact sheet

Real Estate Credit Investments

Real Estate Credit Investments Ltd (LON:RECI), a non-cellular company incorporated in Guernsey, has announced that its Investment Manager’s monthly Fact Sheet as at 31st July 2022 is now available:

reci-fact-sheet_31-july-2022Download

The highlights of the monthly update are provided below:

•     NAV as at 31 July 2022 was £1.499 per share, representing a decrease of 2.0p per share from the 30 June 2022 NAV of £1.519 per share.

•     The change in NAV per share was due to:-

•     the payment of the first interim dividend of 3.0p, which went ex-dividend in July, and

•     1.0p of interest income.

•     During the month, RECI refinanced a senior loan by £18.7m to increase its total to £26.2m. This can be seen at number 5 in the top 10 commitments listed on the factsheet.

•     Real Estate Credit Investments expects to deploy its currently available cash resources in near term commitments and continues to see a growing pipeline of new attractive opportunities.

