Private credit finds new footing as property values edge upward

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited

The landscape in alternative credit appears to be shifting just as signs of life are emerging in commercial real estate.

Commercial property valuations in the U.S. posted their first monthly uptick in five months, led by large-ticket, investment-grade assets. Smaller properties also gained, though more modestly. Sellers appear increasingly patient, pulling listings or holding off sales in hopes of stronger pricing ahead. Transaction volumes remain uneven, with institutional buyers returning selectively, particularly for assets that offer scale or stability.

Against that backdrop, private credit is moving into new terrain. Lenders are carving out expanded deal scopes, including structured credit, hybrid instruments, and sponsored private credit. More capital is trending toward strategies that sit between traditional debt and equity, driven by demand for yield in a low-rate environment. Risk dispersion is being woven into these structures via collateralisation, credit enhancement, and covenants tailored for today’s volatility.

As a reminder, commercial real estate encompasses income-producing properties such as offices, retail, industrial and multifamily, while private credit refers to non-public debt investments, often structured with terms and protections tailored to institutional investors.

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) is a closed-end investment company that specialises in European real estate credit markets. Their primary objective is to provide attractive and stable returns to their shareholders, mainly in the form of quarterly dividends, by exposing them to a diversified portfolio of real estate credit investments.

Latest Company News

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited

Real Estate Credit Investments maintains quarterly 3p dividend for 8 years (LON:RECI)

Real Estate Credit Investments has declared a first interim dividend of 3.0 pence per Ordinary Share for the year ending 31 March 2026, payable on 17 October 2025 to shareholders on the register as of 26 September 2025.
Hardman & Co

Real Estate Credit Investments: What RECI brings to investors

Real Estate Credit Investments offers a near 10% dividend yield backed by recurring interest income, with a track record of stability through various market cycles.
Real Estate Credit Investments Limited

9.6% dividend yield: RECI is one of the UK top dividend stocks

Real Estate Credit Investments posted a dividend yield of 9.6% in its August 2025 factsheet, with a diversified portfolio of 23 investments valued at £307.9m. The company committed £17.1m during the month to support the lease-up of a Canary Wharf office building, while net effective leverage stood at 34.7%
Real Estate Credit Investments Limited

Real Estate Credit Investments delivers £34.5m loan repayments and stable NAV

Real Estate Credit Investments posted a NAV of 143.7p per share as at 31 July 2025, with a diversified portfolio of 22 investments valued at £301.2m. During the month, two senior loans repaid in full, realising gross proceeds of £34.5m at unlevered IRRs of 8.1% and 9.3%
Real Estate Credit Investments Limited

Real Estate Credit Investments posts 2025 AGM circular

Real Estate Credit Investments has issued its 2025 AGM circular and proxy form to shareholders. The meeting will take place on 17 September 2025 at East Wing, Trafalgar Court, St. Peter Port, Guernsey, with documents available via the National Storage Mechanism.
Real Estate Credit Investments Limited

Real Estate Credit Investments Investor Day, 8 September 2025

The event will cover an overview of Cheyne Real Estate, UK and European real estate lending challenges and opportunities, RECI’s current portfolio and outlook, and portfolio case studies.

