Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

React Group Plc Strategic Aquaflow Deal Powers Profit Surge Amid Market Turbulence (Video)

React Group Plc (LON:REAT) has posted an impressive 35% jump in gross profit despite tough trading conditions, and Chairman Mark Braund explains how a sharp acquisition strategy and customer-first mindset have kept the company in growth mode. In this interview, Braund outlines why the integration of 24 Hour Aquaflow is already unlocking major cross-selling wins, how React is helping clients cut costs without losing service quality, and why its recurring revenue engine is a powerful shield against market headwinds.

React Group Plc is a UK-based specialist cleaning and facilities management services provider. It operates through four divisions: React Specialist Cleaning, Fidelis soft FM services, LaddersFree window cleaning, and the newly acquired 24 Hour Aquaflow commercial drainage business.

Share on:
Watch On Spotify
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
    React Group Plc Strategic Aquaflow Deal Powers Profit Surge Amid Market Turbulence (Video)

    Search

    Other Interviews

    More News

    Useful links

    Disclaimer

    You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

    © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.