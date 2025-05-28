React Group Plc Strategic Aquaflow Deal Powers Profit Surge Amid Market Turbulence (Video)

React Group Plc (LON:REAT) has posted an impressive 35% jump in gross profit despite tough trading conditions, and Chairman Mark Braund explains how a sharp acquisition strategy and customer-first mindset have kept the company in growth mode. In this interview, Braund outlines why the integration of 24 Hour Aquaflow is already unlocking major cross-selling wins, how React is helping clients cut costs without losing service quality, and why its recurring revenue engine is a powerful shield against market headwinds.

React Group Plc is a UK-based specialist cleaning and facilities management services provider. It operates through four divisions: React Specialist Cleaning, Fidelis soft FM services, LaddersFree window cleaning, and the newly acquired 24 Hour Aquaflow commercial drainage business.