RBC Bearings Incorporated Share Price Target ‘$332.60’, now -.8% Downside Potential

RBC Bearings Incorporated with ticker code (RBC) have now 5 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $347.00 and $319.00 calculating the mean target share price we have $332.60. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $335.42 this indicates there is a potential downside of -.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $307.21 and the 200 day MA is $284.36. The company has a market capitalization of 10.54B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $330.67 USD

The potential market cap would be $10,446,738,116 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 48.34, revenue per share of $54.84 and a 4.75% return on assets.

RBC Bearings Incorporated is a manufacturer and marketer of engineered precision bearings, components and essential systems for the industrial, defense and aerospace industries. The Company operates through two segments: Aerospace/Defense, and Industrial. The Company’s products include plain bearings, roller bearings, ball bearings, mounted bearings, enclosed gearing, motion control components and engineered components. Its plain bearings are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or heavy mining and construction equipment. Its roller bearings are anti-friction products that utilize cylindrical rolling elements. Its roller bearings include tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers. Its engineered products consist primarily of engineered hydraulics and valves, fasteners, precision mechanical components and machine tool collets.