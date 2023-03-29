Rayonier Inc. REIT – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and 13.6% Upside Potential

Rayonier Inc. REIT which can be found using ticker (RYN) now have 3 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between 39 and 35 with the average target price sitting at $36.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at $32.28 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 13.6%. The day 50 moving average is $34.04 and the 200 day MA is $34.71. The market cap for the company is $4,843m. Find out more information at: https://www.rayonier.com

The potential market cap would be $5,501m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.73 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (507,000 acres) and New Zealand (417,000 acres). The Company also acts as the managing member in a private equity timber fund business with three funds comprising approximately 141,000 acres. On a look-through basis, the Company’s ownership in the timber fund business equates to approximately 17,000 acres.

The company has a dividend yield of 3.53% with the ex dividend date set at 16-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 44.08, revenue per share of 6.22 and a 2.62% return on assets.