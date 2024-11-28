Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

R1 RCM Inc. Share Price Target ‘$15.48’, now 8.2% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

R1 RCM Inc. with ticker code (RCM) have now 4 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $19.00 and $14.30 with the average share target price sitting at $15.48. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $14.31 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 8.2%. The day 50 moving average is $14.22 and the 200 day MA is $13.24. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 6.04B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $14.31 USD

The potential market cap would be $6,536,546,981 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $5.85 and a 2.35% return on assets.

R1 RCM Holdco Inc., formerly R1 RCM Inc., is a provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of healthcare providers. Its services help healthcare providers generate sustainable improvements in their operating margins and cash flows while also improving patient, physician, and staff satisfaction for its customers. Its primary service offering consists of RCM services for health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It also offers modular services, allowing customers to engage for only specific components of its end-to-end RCM service offering, such as physician advisory services (PAS), practice management (PM), revenue integrity solutions (RIS), patient experience (PX), coding management, and business office services. Its PAS offering assists healthcare organizations in complying with payer requirements regarding whether to classify a hospital visit as an in-patient or an out-patient observation case for billing purposes.

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    R1 RCM Inc. Share Price Target ‘$15.48’, now 8.2% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    R1 RCM Inc. – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and 2.8% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    R1 RCM Inc. Share Price Target ‘$14.70’, now 2.8% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    R1 RCM Inc. – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and 1.7% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    R1 RCM Inc. Share Price Target ‘$14.52’, now 2.0% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    R1 RCM Inc. – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and 2.0% Upside Potential

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2024 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.