R1 RCM Inc. Share Price Target ‘$15.48’, now 8.2% Upside Potential

R1 RCM Inc. with ticker code (RCM) have now 4 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $19.00 and $14.30 with the average share target price sitting at $15.48. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $14.31 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 8.2%. The day 50 moving average is $14.22 and the 200 day MA is $13.24. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 6.04B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $14.31 USD

The potential market cap would be $6,536,546,981 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $5.85 and a 2.35% return on assets.

R1 RCM Holdco Inc., formerly R1 RCM Inc., is a provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of healthcare providers. Its services help healthcare providers generate sustainable improvements in their operating margins and cash flows while also improving patient, physician, and staff satisfaction for its customers. Its primary service offering consists of RCM services for health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It also offers modular services, allowing customers to engage for only specific components of its end-to-end RCM service offering, such as physician advisory services (PAS), practice management (PM), revenue integrity solutions (RIS), patient experience (PX), coding management, and business office services. Its PAS offering assists healthcare organizations in complying with payer requirements regarding whether to classify a hospital visit as an in-patient or an out-patient observation case for billing purposes.