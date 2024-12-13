QuidelOrtho Corporation Share Price Target ‘$51.14’, now 23.2% Upside Potential

QuidelOrtho Corporation which can be found using ticker (QDEL) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $64.00 and $38.00 and has a mean share price target at $51.14. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $41.52 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 23.2%. The 50 day MA is $40.14 while the 200 day moving average is $41.21. The company has a market capitalization of 2.80B. Currently the stock stands at: $41.60 USD

The potential market cap would be $3,446,327,624 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $42.04 and a 1.04% return on assets.

QuidelOrtho Corporation is a vitro diagnostics company. The Company is engaged in the development and manufacturing of advanced technologies in diagnostic testing. Its capabilities include immunoassay and molecular testing, clinical chemistry and transfusion medicine. The Company’s business units include Labs, Molecular Diagnostics, Point of Care, and Transfusion Medicine. Its Labs business unit includes Virology, Specialty Products, Specialty Products, Immunodiagnostics, VITROS Platform, XT Platform, VITROS XT Platform, and VITROS Automation Solutions. Its Molecular Diagnostics business includes Lyra, Solana, and Savanna. It provides diagnostic testing solutions under various brand names, including AdenoPlus, BIOVUE, D, ELVIRA, ELVIS, FastPoint, FreshCells, InflammaDry, Lyra, MicroVue, Ortho, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Ortho Vision, Quidel, QuickVue, QuickVue+, QVue, ReadyCells, Savanna, Sofia, Solana, Thyretain, Triage, Virena, and Vitros.