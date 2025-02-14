QuidelOrtho Corporation – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 28.0% Upside Potential

QuidelOrtho Corporation which can be found using ticker (QDEL) now have 7 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $61.00 and $38.00 calculating the mean target price we have $51.14. Now with the previous closing price of $39.94 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 28.0%. The 50 day MA is $42.99 and the 200 day moving average is $41.09. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 2.80B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $41.65 USD

The potential market cap would be $3,586,968,454 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $42.04 and a 1.04% return on assets.

QuidelOrtho Corporation is a vitro diagnostics company. The Company is engaged in the development and manufacturing of advanced technologies in diagnostic testing. Its capabilities include immunoassay and molecular testing, clinical chemistry and transfusion medicine. The Company’s business units include Labs, Molecular Diagnostics, Point of Care, and Transfusion Medicine. Its Labs business unit includes Virology, Specialty Products, Specialty Products, Immunodiagnostics, VITROS Platform, XT Platform, VITROS XT Platform, and VITROS Automation Solutions. Its Molecular Diagnostics business includes Lyra, Solana, and Savanna. It provides diagnostic testing solutions under various brand names, including AdenoPlus, BIOVUE, D, ELVIRA, ELVIS, FastPoint, FreshCells, InflammaDry, Lyra, MicroVue, Ortho, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Ortho Vision, Quidel, QuickVue, QuickVue+, QVue, ReadyCells, Savanna, Sofia, Solana, Thyretain, Triage, Virena, and Vitros.