QinetiQ Group £80m contract win with UK MOD

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ.) has announced that it has won an £80m contract with the UK’s Ministry of Defence (MOD). The contract will provide expertise, training and support to accelerate and transform mission data production; this will enable military platforms and personnel, from the UK and its allies, to be better protected in a rapidly changing threat landscape and enhance the performance of our advanced military systems.

We will work in partnership with the MOD for a 10-year period on the transformation project, providing a specialist mission data and electronic warfare skills solution alongside training and IT support. This win is a great example of our cyber and information advantage distinctive offering and the strength of our partnering across industry, bringing together extensive experience of electronic warfare, mission data analysis, communication and information services and data-led transformation to achieve operational advantage over our adversaries.