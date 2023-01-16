Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

QinetiQ Group £80m contract win with UK MOD

QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ.) has announced that it has won an £80m contract with the UK’s Ministry of Defence (MOD). The contract will provide expertise, training and support to accelerate and transform mission data production; this will enable military platforms and personnel, from the UK and its allies, to be better protected in a rapidly changing threat landscape and enhance the performance of our advanced military systems.

We will work in partnership with the MOD for a 10-year period on the transformation project, providing a specialist mission data and electronic warfare skills solution alongside training and IT support. This win is a great example of our cyber and information advantage distinctive offering and the strength of our partnering across industry, bringing together extensive experience of electronic warfare, mission data analysis, communication and information services and data-led transformation to achieve operational advantage over our adversaries.

James Willis, Chief Executive of UK Intelligence at QinetiQ said:

“We are delighted to be selected as the MoD’s Industry Partner for mission data. The contract demonstrates how the MoD works closely with industry to build the skills of the future and introduce innovative approaches to enhance mission capability. Our team is harnessing the value delivered by small and medium sized companies and our academic partners. We look forward to working together in partnership with the MoD delivering the next generation of mission data.”

